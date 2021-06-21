Left Menu

WBBL: Courtney Webb extends contract with Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades on Monday announced that Courtney Webb has signed a new two-year deal with the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) club.

21-06-2021
Courtney Webb (Image: Melbourne Renegades). Image Credit: ANI
Melbourne Renegades on Monday announced that Courtney Webb has signed a new two-year deal with the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) club. Webb joined the Renegades ahead of the WBBL season four and the new contract ensures she'll remain with the club until at least the end of WBBL season eight.

"Moving to the Renegades has really helped fast track my development. I've been given some opportunities to establish myself in the middle order and I'm really aiming to take my game to a new level in the coming seasons," Webb said in a statement. "We've got an exciting group of players coming through and we're all looking forward to working under the leadership of Soph (Molineux) and 'Helmo' (Simon Helmot) as we try to push for a finals spot.

"I love being around this group, I highly value playing with a lot of good friends and I'm looking forward to continuing with this core group over the coming seasons." Webb slammed 246 runs at an average of 30.75 last season, including an unbeaten 54 from 33 balls in the Renegades' Super Over win against the Melbourne Stars.

"Courtney is a key part of our future who has impressed everyone with her composure out in the middle," Renegades coach Simon Helmot said. "She'll play an important role in our batting order this season, she's got some skill with the ball and as we saw from her catch off Ellyse Perry last season, she's an elite fielder," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

