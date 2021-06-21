World Cadet Wrestling Championship: 30 wrestlers selected for participation by WFI
In a selection trial organised by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), 30 wrestlers were selected for the Indian Cadet Wrestling Team which will take part in the 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary from July 19 to 25.
Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here in New Delhi was the venue of this selection trial by WFI.
The following wrestlers were selected: Freestyle: 45 Kg. Sourya Kumar (CHD), 48 Kg. Aman (HAR), 51 Kg. Chirag (HAR), 55 Kg. Vaibhav Patil (SSCB), 60 Kg. Jaskaran (PB), 65 Kg. Vishal (DEL), 71 Kg. Jaideep (HAR), 80 Kg. Sagar (HAR), 92 Kg. Sahil (HAR), and 110 Kg. Sahil (DEL). Greco Roman Style: 45 Kg. Lakshya (DEL), 48 Kg. Ronit (HAR), 51 Kg. Harsh (DEL), 55 Kg. Rupin (HAR), 60 Kg. Sumit (CHD), 65 Kg. Ankit Gulia (SSCB), 71 Kg. Ashish (DEL), 80 Kg. Chirag (HAR), 92 Kg. Vishal (DEL), and110 Kg. Nitin (HAR).
Women Wrestling: 40 Kg. Chanchala Kumari (JHK), 43 Kg. Tanu (HAR), 46 Kg. Komal (HAR), 49 Kg. Neha Kiran Chaugale (MAH), 53 Kg. Antim (HAR), 57 Kg. Hanshaben Rathore (MP), 61 Kg. Nitika (DEL), 65 Kg. Varsha (HAR), 69 Kg. Harshita (HAR), and 73 Kg. Priya (HAR). The national coaching camp for preparation of the cadet team for the 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest will resume from the last week of this month confirmed WFI in an official release. (ANI)
