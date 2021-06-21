Left Menu

Tokyo-bound discus thrower Kamalpreet improves on own National Record with 66.59m throw

Tokyo 2020 bound discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur is in no mood of stopping before the showpiece event as the 25-year-old has broken the national record -- for the second time in the last four months -- at the Indian Grand Prix IV, here on Monday.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:29 IST
Kamalpreet Kaur (Photo: Twitter/Athletics Federation of India). Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo 2020 bound discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur is in no mood of stopping before the showpiece event as the 25-year-old has broken the national record -- for the second time in the last four months -- at the Indian Grand Prix IV, here on Monday. Kamalpreet Kaur hurled the discus 66.59m, comfortably shattering her own previous national record of 65.06m set in March 2021 on the final day of the Federation Cup. Notably, she is still the first Indian woman to breach the elusive 65m mark and now she has done it twice in the gap of four months.

"Record Alert- Kamalpreet Kaur improves her own national record with a throw of 66.59m in Women Discus Throw in #IGP 4 at Patiala. Her previous best was 65.06m which she achieved at Federation Cup in March 2021 #Tokyo2020 @SonySportsIndia," Athletics Federation of India tweeted. Kamalpreet throws at the Indian Grand Prix IV were: 63.41m x x 62.33m 66.59m x.

Sports Authority of India also came forward to congratulate Kamalpreet on this brilliant feat. "Many congratulations to #Tokyo2020 bound discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur who created a new national record of 66.59m at the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala. She broke her own previous record of 65.06m. #Cheer4India," SAI Media tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

