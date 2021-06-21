Left Menu

Day four of WTC final washed out due to rain

Day four of the WTC21 Final has been abandoned due to persistent rain Thunder cloud and rain, read an ICC update.The fans who were patiently waiting for the play to start had to leave disappointed.We thank our fans who turned up and kept the tempo high.

The inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand is heading towards a disappointing draw with fourth day's play being washed out due to rain.

For the second time in the one-off clash, a whole day has been lost after no play was possible also on the opening day. With the weather not improving since morning at the Hampshire Bowl, the umpires took the call almost four hours and 30 minutes after the schedule start time of 10.30 am local time (3 pm). ''Day four of the #WTC21 Final has been abandoned due to persistent rain Thunder cloud and rain,'' read an ICC update.

The fans who were patiently waiting for the play to start had to leave disappointed.

''We thank our fans who turned up and kept the tempo high. See you again, tomorrow,'' the BCCI added.

