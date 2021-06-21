Left Menu

Soccer-Arnautovic returns for Austria's final group game against Ukraine

Andreas Ulmer also drops out of the lineup with Florian Grillitsch coming into the team. Ukraine have made only one change to the side that beat North Macedonia 2-1, with Serhiy Sydorchuk replacing Taras Stepanenko in midfield.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:26 IST
Soccer-Arnautovic returns for Austria's final group game against Ukraine

Austria coach Franco Foda brought back Marko Arnautovic to lead the attack against Ukraine in Monday's final group game after two changes were made to the team that lost 2-0 to the Netherlands.

Arnautovic, the goalscoring hero and villain from their opening 3-1 win over North Macedonia, returns after a one-game ban following his verbal attack on an opponent and replaces Michael Gregoritsch. Andreas Ulmer also drops out of the lineup with Florian Grillitsch coming into the team.

Ukraine have made only one change to the side that beat North Macedonia 2-1, with Serhiy Sydorchuk replacing Taras Stepanenko in midfield. With Netherlands through as group winners, Ukraine will finish second with a win or a draw while Austria must beat Ukraine to finish second or risk waiting to see if they advance as one of four best third-placed teams.

TEAMS Ukraine: Georgiy Bushchan; Vitaliy Mykolenko, ﻿Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matviyenko, Illia Zabarnyi; ﻿Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, ﻿﻿Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mykola Shaparenko; Andriy Yarmolenko (captain), Roman Yaremchuk

Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (captain), Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer, Florian Grillitsch; Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021