Left Menu

Dutee Chand scripts new national record but misses Olympic qualification mark by a whisker

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Monday scripted a new national record in the women's 100m with a time of 11.17 seconds in the ongoing Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:51 IST
Dutee Chand scripts new national record but misses Olympic qualification mark by a whisker
Indian athlete Dutee Chand. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Monday scripted a new national record in the women's 100m with a time of 11.17 seconds in the ongoing Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala. Dutee, however, missed the Olympic qualification time by 0.02 seconds.

"NEW NATIONAL RECORD- @DuteeChand women's 100m sprint 11.17s (Olympic Qualification time 11.15s)," Athletics Federation of India (AFI) tweeted. Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated Dutee for achieving the feat.

"Many congratulations to @DuteeChand for creating a new national record in the women's 100m with a time of 11.17 seconds at the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala," SAI media tweeted. Earlier in the day, the Indian Women 4X100m relay team spearheaded by star sprinters Hima Das and Dutee created a national record in the ongoing Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala.

Hima, Dutee, Dhanalakshmi, and Archana Suseentran clocked a time of 43.37 seconds -- five seconds less than the previous best -- to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, Tokyo-bound discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur is gearing up her preparations for the showpiece event. The 25-year-old broke the national record -- for the second time in the last four months -- at the same event.

Kamalpreet hurled the discus 66.59m, comfortably shattering her own previous national record of 65.06m set in March last year on the final day of the Federation Cup. She is still the first Indian woman to breach the elusive 65m mark and now she has done it twice in the gap of four months.

Kamalpreet's throws at the Indian Grand Prix IV were: 63.41m x x 62.33m 66.59m x. Sports Authority of India (SAI) also congratulates Kamalpreet on the feat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021