In win for athletes, U.S. Supreme Court rejects some NCAA compensation limits

Siding with student-athletes, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the organization's bid to maintain limits on education-related compensation for them that critics have said help maintain the fiction of amateurism in college sports. The court ruled 9-0 that the NCAA's curbs on non-cash payments to college athletes related to education - including benefits such as computers, science equipment and musical instruments - are anticompetitive under a federal law called the Sherman Antitrust Act. The NCAA is the major governing body for U.S. intercollegiate sports.

WHO says plans fresh talks with organisers, IOC ahead Tokyo Games

The World Health Organization will confer this week with Japan's Olympics organisers and the International Olympic Committee again on risk assessment and management of the Tokyo Games due to start on July 23, a senior WHO expert said on Monday. Up to 10,000 domestic spectators will be allowed in Tokyo 2020 venues, Olympics organisers said on Monday, a decision that cuts against the recommendation of medical experts who said holding the event without fans was the least risky option.

Athletics-Lyles leaves a message that goes beyond his poor 100m showing

A sluggish start ended one dream for American sprinter Noah Lyles, but the world 200 metre champion has hopes for others in both his favourite event and for social justice. Raising his left fist in a black glove before the 100m final at the U.S. Olympic trials on Sunday, Lyles, who finished seventh, said later he would still challenge for the Tokyo Olympics 200m gold and work to end social injustice in America.

Soccer-Fairy tale Italy create a buzz and belief with Euros exploits

Monday’s front page of Corriere dello Sport summed up the national mood in Italy rather well: “We are a fairy tale”. The Azzurri could not have hoped for a better start to Euro 2020, winning all three matches to top Group A and set up a Last-16 tie against the runner-up in Group C.

Athletics-Olympic champion McNeal's Tokyo ticket hinges on appeal

Reigning Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has claimed her spot on Team USA this summer, pending the outcome of her appeal over a five-year ban for an anti-doping rule violation. The 29-year-old was suspended for five years for an anti-doping rule violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit said earlier this month, but received permission from the Court of Arbitration of Sport to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials, where she finished second in the 100m hurdles finals in 12.51.

Golf-Rahm thanks Harrington, Faldo for advice on handling adversity

Jon Rahm's U.S. Open buildup suffered a huge setback when a positive COVID-19 test forced him out of the Memorial tournament when leading by six, but the Spaniard said he was able to keep a positive outlook thanks to advice from major champions Padraig Harrington and Nick Faldo. Rahm, who triumphed by a shot at Torrey Pines on Sunday to win his first major, said both Harrington and Faldo told him they had learned so much through the adversity of being disqualified from tournaments they were set to win.

Athletics-Bromell clinches men's 100m, Felix punches ticket to fifth Olympics

Trayvon Bromell kept his stellar year going to win the men's 100 metres at the U.S. Olympic trials on Sunday, securing his ticket to Tokyo, as superstar Allyson Felix booked an age-defying fifth trip to the Olympic Games. The world leader Bromell entered Eugene, Oregon, this week amid enormous expectations and did not disappoint, scorching the track in 9.80 seconds five years after a brutal injury at the Rio Games that cast his very career into jeopardy.

Olympics-Bird, Taurasi to lead U.S. women's basketball team in Tokyo

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will compete in their fifth Olympics after being named on Monday in the U.S. women's basketball squad who will bid for a seventh consecutive gold medal in Tokyo. The two players headline a 12-member squad that includes six first-time Olympians and will be coached by Dawn Staley, a three-times gold medallist as a player, who helped start the U.S. gold medal run at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

MLB roundup: Kyle Schwarber belts 3 homers in Nationals' win

Kyle Schwarber continued his torrid stretch by belting three home runs to lift the Washington Nationals to a 5-2 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Sunday afternoon. Schwarber, who went deep twice in Washington's 6-2 win on Saturday night, has nine homers in his past 10 games and 18 on the season.

German firm's air taxi aims to be operational for Paris 2024 Olympics

German company Volocopter performed on Monday a first flight of its electrical air taxi in France at a show in Le Bourget airport and said it aimed to have a service in operation for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. The flying taxi, which looks like a tiny helicopter, took off at Bourget airport near Paris and then landed vertically after a three-minute flight. It had no passengers on board.

