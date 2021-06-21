Left Menu

Soccer-England's Chilwell, Mount in isolation after contact with Gilmour

England players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are self-isolating after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Monday, the Football Association said in a statement. "The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team," the statement added.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:03 IST
Soccer-England's Chilwell, Mount in isolation after contact with Gilmour

England players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are self-isolating after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Monday, the Football Association said in a statement.

"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team," the statement added. It was not immediately clear if the pair would be available for England's final Group D match against Czech Republic at Wembley on Wednesday.

Current UK regulations for people who have been informed that they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive are for them to isolate for 10 days. Midfielder Mount has started both England's games while left-back Chilwell has yet to feature.

Both players are team mates of Gilmour's at Premier League club Chelsea and were pictured embracing him at the end of Friday's 0-0 draw at Wembley. The FA said the move was a "precaution at this time" and the decision had been made after consultation with Public Health England (PHE).

"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE," said the FA. "The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests".

The FA said they remain in contact with PHE and are observing UEFA's COVID-19 protocols for the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021