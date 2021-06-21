Soccer-Dane Damsgaard to deputise for Eriksen again against Russia

Mikkel Damsgaard will once again deputise for Christian Eriksen in Denmark's attack as they take on Russia in Euro 2020 at the Parken Stadium in a game that they must win to have any chance of advancing from Group B to the knockout stage.

The young attacker, who was brought into the starting lineup for the 2-1 loss to Belgium, has been nicknamed "Damsinho" in Danish press for his Brazilian style of play after replacing Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest against Finland. Russia make one change to their starting lineup as Dmitri Barinov drops to the bench and is replaced by Fyodor Kudryashov, while goalkeeper Matvei Safonov makes his second start of the tournament.

Mario Fernandes has been passed fit to play for Russia after being taken to hospital for tests on a suspected spinal injury after a heavy fall against Finland. Russia are currently second in the group on three points, three behind Belgium and level with Finland. The Danes have zero points.

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group B match between Russia and Denmark in Copenhagen on Monday. Russia: Matvei Safonov; Georgy Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov, Mario Fernandes, Igor Diveyev; Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Daler Kuzyayev, Alexander Golovin; Alexei Miranchuk, Artyom Dzyuba (captain)

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (captain), Jannik Vestergaard, ﻿﻿Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard

