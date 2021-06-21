Left Menu

Soccer-Belgium start Hazard, De Bruyne, Witsel against Finland

A draw would also send them through if Russia lose to Denmark in the other Group B game in Copenhagen on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:34 IST
Belgium are starting captain Eden Hazard, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and midfielder Axel Witsel together for the first time in the European Championship in their final Group B match against Finland on Monday.

Belgium, who have booked their place in the last 16, chose to rest midfielder Youri Tielemans, a key player in their wins over Russia and Denmark. Finland captain Tim Sparv, who did not play in their 1-0 loss to Russia due to a knee injury, returns to the starting line-up against top-ranked Belgium.

Finland will progress to the next stage with a win. A draw would also send them through if Russia lose to Denmark in the other Group B game in Copenhagen on Monday. Finland: Lukas Hradecky; ﻿Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jukka Raitala﻿, ﻿﻿Robin Lod, Tim Sparv (captain), Glen Kamara, Jere Uronen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Vermaelen, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata; Nacer Chadli, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Eden Hazard (captain); Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku

