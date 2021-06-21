Soccer-Belgium start Hazard, De Bruyne, Witsel against Finland
A draw would also send them through if Russia lose to Denmark in the other Group B game in Copenhagen on Monday.
Belgium are starting captain Eden Hazard, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and midfielder Axel Witsel together for the first time in the European Championship in their final Group B match against Finland on Monday.
Belgium, who have booked their place in the last 16, chose to rest midfielder Youri Tielemans, a key player in their wins over Russia and Denmark. Finland captain Tim Sparv, who did not play in their 1-0 loss to Russia due to a knee injury, returns to the starting line-up against top-ranked Belgium.
Finland will progress to the next stage with a win. A draw would also send them through if Russia lose to Denmark in the other Group B game in Copenhagen on Monday. Finland: Lukas Hradecky; Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jukka Raitala, Robin Lod, Tim Sparv (captain), Glen Kamara, Jere Uronen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki
Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Vermaelen, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata; Nacer Chadli, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Eden Hazard (captain); Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku
