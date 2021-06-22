Left Menu

25 years of Sourav Ganguly's debut Test ton

It was on this day, 25 years ago, when former India skipper Sourav Ganguly scored a century on his Test debut.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 09:13 IST
25 years of Sourav Ganguly's debut Test ton
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It was on this day, 25 years ago, when former India skipper Sourav Ganguly scored a century on his Test debut. He achieved the feat against England on the third day of the second Test being played at the Lord's Cricket Ground. England had been bundled out for 344 runs in the first innings as Venkatesh Prasad scalped five wickets for the visitors.

Ganguly then came out to bat at the number three position and he went on to play a knock of 131 runs from 301 balls with the help of 20 boundaries. The left-handed batsman was involved in a 94-run stand with Rahul Dravid for the sixth wicket. Ganguly was finally sent back to the pavilion by Alan Mullaly and India was left at 296/6.

It was also the Test debut of Rahul Dravid, however, the right-handed batsman missed out on a century after being dismissed for 95. India was eventually bundled out for 429, gaining a lead of 85 runs over the hosts. England managed to hang on and the side registered 278/9 in the second innings as the match ended in a draw.

Over the years, Ganguly went on to become one of the most successful Indian skippers. Under his leadership, India defeated Pakistan in Pakistan for the first time in a Test series. He also guided India to the finals of the 2003 Cricket World Cup. Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs.

The swashbuckling left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career. In October 2019, Ganguly became the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021