WTC Final: Fifth day's start delayed after another spell of drizzle

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 22-06-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 15:20 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The start of the fifth day's play in the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was delayed due to inclement weather here on Tuesday.

After a complete wash-out on the first and fourth days respectively, the marquee final is now heading towards a draw with New Zealand on 101 for 2 after India's first innings score of 217.

Only 141.2 overs of play has been possible across four days and the choice of England as a venue for a one-off final has come under sharp criticism from the likes of Kevin Pietersen and Virender Sehwag.

Wednesday is the reserve sixth day and a draw would mean that India and New Zealand would be declared joint champions.

