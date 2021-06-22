WTC Final: Fifth day's start delayed after another spell of drizzle

The start of the fifth day's play in the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was delayed due to inclement weather here on Tuesday.

After a complete wash-out on the first and fourth days respectively, the marquee final is now heading towards a draw with New Zealand on 101 for 2 after India's first innings score of 217.

Advertisement

Only 141.2 overs of play has been possible across four days and the choice of England as a venue for a one-off final has come under sharp criticism from the likes of Kevin Pietersen and Virender Sehwag.

Wednesday is the reserve sixth day and a draw would mean that India and New Zealand would be declared joint champions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)