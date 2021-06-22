Left Menu

ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in young winger Abdul Rabeeh

Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad FC on Tuesday announced the signing of young winger Abdul Rabeeh AK.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:35 IST
ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in young winger Abdul Rabeeh
Abdul Rabeeh AK (Image: Hyderabad FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad FC on Tuesday announced the signing of young winger Abdul Rabeeh AK. The 20-year-old Malappuram native becomes the second new addition for the club this season.

Having started his youth career with MSP Higher Secondary School in Malappuram in 2013, Rabeeh has also featured in the AIFF Youth Leagues at the U-16 and U-18 levels, apart from the 2nd Division League. He spent the 2020-21 season with Luca SC, Malappuram, playing a crucial role for his side in the Kerala Premier League, where he was zeroed in upon by the HFC scouts.

"Hyderabad FC is currently a club where most young footballers would love to play. The opportunity they are offering to youngsters like me is something I cannot let go of," said Rabeeh in an official statement. "Their major contribution to the national team gives all young players belief, and I cannot wait to be a part of the club and show my quality," he added.

A versatile winger who can also function as a full-back, Rabeeh joins as a Developmental Player. As he aims to break into the first team, Reserve Team coach Shameel Chembakath believes the youngster will be a valuable addition to the squad. "I have seen a lot of youngsters with potential come and go. But Rabeeh is one player that has always stood out. He has the ability to control the tempo of the game even against tougher opponents," said Shameel.

"Also, he has potential in terms of speed, acceleration, and skill, and puts in a lot of hard work every day," he added. In April, Hyderabad FC and Australian attacker Joel Chianese agreed terms for a one-year extension to his contract that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2021-22 season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021