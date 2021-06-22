Mushfiqur Rahim suffers hairline fracture on left index finger ahead of Zimbabwe series

In a major blow to Bangladesh, wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has fractured his index finger ahead of the Zimbabwe series. Mushfiqur sustained the injury while playing in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 match on Monday. The scan reports were released on Tuesday which revealed the extent of injury.

"We did a CT scan on Mushfiq's hand, which has come up with a hairline fracture on his left index finger," ESPNcricinfo quoted Debashish Chowdhury, BCB's chief physician, as saying. "We have asked him to take a break of one week, but we are hopeful that the recovery won't take too long since it is a hairline fracture. We will review the injury after one week, and then we can determine what to do next," he added.

Bangladesh is slated to leave for Zimbabwe on June 29 to lock horns in a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is. Earlier this month, Mushfiqur had informed the selectors that he wanted to pull out of the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Last month, Bangladesh clinched the ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-1 after suffering a loss in the third ODI. Mushfiqur played a key role in Bangladesh's triumph scoring 237 runs in three games including a stunning ton.

After the series win, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said he wants the side to come out victorious in games away from home. (ANI)

