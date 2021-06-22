Left Menu

Mushfiqur Rahim suffers hairline fracture on left index finger ahead of Zimbabwe series

In a major blow to Bangladesh, wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has fractured his index finger ahead of the Zimbabwe series.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-06-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 17:23 IST
Mushfiqur Rahim suffers hairline fracture on left index finger ahead of Zimbabwe series
Mushfiqur Rahim (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a major blow to Bangladesh, wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has fractured his index finger ahead of the Zimbabwe series. Mushfiqur sustained the injury while playing in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 match on Monday. The scan reports were released on Tuesday which revealed the extent of injury.

"We did a CT scan on Mushfiq's hand, which has come up with a hairline fracture on his left index finger," ESPNcricinfo quoted Debashish Chowdhury, BCB's chief physician, as saying. "We have asked him to take a break of one week, but we are hopeful that the recovery won't take too long since it is a hairline fracture. We will review the injury after one week, and then we can determine what to do next," he added.

Bangladesh is slated to leave for Zimbabwe on June 29 to lock horns in a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is. Earlier this month, Mushfiqur had informed the selectors that he wanted to pull out of the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Last month, Bangladesh clinched the ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-1 after suffering a loss in the third ODI. Mushfiqur played a key role in Bangladesh's triumph scoring 237 runs in three games including a stunning ton.

After the series win, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said he wants the side to come out victorious in games away from home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021