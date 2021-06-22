Left Menu

Archery WC: Indian women's recurve team finishes second in qualification

PTI | Paris | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 17:53 IST
Archery WC: Indian women's recurve team finishes second in qualification
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The Indian women's recurve team bounced back strongly after the disappointment of missing out on an Olympic quota to finish second behind Mexico in the qualification round of the Archery World Cup Stage 3, here on Tuesday.

The troika of world number three Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari, who had made a shock second round exit in the final Olympic Qualifier on Sunday, accumulated 1986 points to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals.

Incidentally, Mexico and India had an identical top-two finish in Sunday's qualification round before the Indian trio were eliminated by Colombia in straight sets.

The second-seeded Indian women's team will face the winners of the tie between Spain and Sweden in the last-16.

Deepika was back in her elements after Sunday's debacle as she led by two points against her Mexican opponent Alejandra Valencia at the halfway mark before missing the pole position by six points.

Deepika shot 674 to occupy the second spot behind Alejandra to advance directly into the last-32 as second seed.

Left-handed Ankita was the second best Indian in the qualification round, shooting 664 to take the fifth position and join Deepika in last-32. 19-year-old Komalika finished 19th with 648 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021