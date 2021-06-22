Scoreboard WTC Final: Lunch, Day 5

Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the World Test Championships Final between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 217 all out New Zealand 1st Innings: (Resuming at 101/2) Tom Latham c V Kohli b R Ashwin 30 Devon Conway c M Shami b I Sharma 54 Kane Williamson batting 19 Ross Taylor c S Gill b Shami 11 Henry Nicholls c R Sharma b I Sharma 7 BJ Watling b M Shami 1 Colin de Grandhomme batting 0 Extras (B-4, LB-5, NB-4) 13 Total (For five wickets in 72 overs) 135 Fall of Wickets: 1-70, 2-101, 3-117, 4-134, 5-135 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 20-9-27-2, Jasprit Bumrah 19-8-42-0, Mohammed Shami 18-8-31-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-5-20-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-1-6-0.

