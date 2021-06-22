Left Menu

WTC Final: Shami grabs two wickets, New Zealand take lunch at 135/5 on 5th day

Pacer Mohammed Shami scalped two batsmen and Ishant Sharma one as India reduced New Zealand to 135 for five at lunch on the fifth day of the World Test Championship Final, here on Tuesday. The Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson 19 was steady on the other end and giving him company at the break was Colin de Grandhomme 0.New Zealand were trailing by 82 runs.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:14 IST
WTC Final: Shami grabs two wickets, New Zealand take lunch at 135/5 on 5th day
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pacer Mohammed Shami scalped two batsmen and Ishant Sharma one as India reduced New Zealand to 135 for five at lunch on the fifth day of the World Test Championship Final, here on Tuesday. Shami sent back Ross Taylor (11) and BJ Watling (1) while Ishant got rid of left-handed Henry Nicholls (7). The Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson (19) was steady on the other end and giving him company at the break was Colin de Grandhomme (0).

New Zealand were trailing by 82 runs. New Zealand had ended the third day at 101 for two. Not a single ball was bowled on the fourth day due to inclement weather.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 217 all out New Zealand 1st innings: 135 for 5 in 72 overs. (Devon Conway 54, Tom Latham 30, Kane Williamson 19 batting; Ishant Sharma 2/27, Mohammed Shami 2/31).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021