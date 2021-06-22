Left Menu

Soccer-Twelve hours in Amsterdam: Danish fans eye travel loophole for Wales match

Danish soccer fans, on a high after their team's Euro 2020 victory over Russia on Monday, may be able to take advantage of a loophole in COVID-19 travel restrictions to attend Saturday's last-16 match against Wales in Amsterdam, Danish authorities say. Denmark qualified for the knockout stages in dramatic fashion on Monday after a resounding 4-1 win over Russia, supported by an ecstatic crowd in Copenhagen.

But the Dutch authorities regard Denmark as a "high risk country", meaning travellers will need to isolate up to 10 days upon entering the Netherlands. Dedicated supporters, however, could take advantage of a get-out clause in the Dutch rules.

"If you're only in the Netherlands for 12 hours, then you're exempt from isolation," Erik Rasmussen, an official with Denmark's foreign ministry, told a news briefing on Tuesday. "It should be technically possible. (Get) in, get the rapid test you need before you go to the stadium, watch the match, and get out of the country again within 12 hours," Rasmussen said.

Denmark's Euro 2020 campaign has been an emotional rollercoaster ride since midfielder Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest on the pitch in their first game 10 days ago. Denmark's Parken stadium in Copenhagen rang with cheering on Monday night, however, as the team became the first in the history of the Euros to reach the knockout stage after losing their first two games.

Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand praised the fans, whose support he said had been instrumental in the win. "They gave us wings, so a thousand thanks," he said in a post-match interview. Denmark, which has hosted games against Finland, Belgium and Russia at the Parken Stadium, has had similar travel curbs in place, meaning Belgian and Russian fans are not allowed to enter the country without going into quarantine.

