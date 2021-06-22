Left Menu

Former Indian athletics team coach Yuri dies in Ukraine: AFI

Former Indian athletics coach Yuri Ogorodnik, who was sacked for his alleged involvement in the infamous 2011 dope scandal, has died at his native place in Ukraine, the national federation said on Tuesday.He was 84.He was associated with Indian athletics for nearly two decades since the early 2000s, training the Indian athletes during his multiple stints.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:25 IST
Former Indian athletics team coach Yuri dies in Ukraine: AFI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian athletics coach Yuri Ogorodnik, who was sacked for his alleged involvement in the infamous 2011 dope scandal, has died at his native place in Ukraine, the national federation said on Tuesday.

He was 84.

He was associated with Indian athletics for nearly two decades since the early 2000s, training the Indian athletes during his multiple stints. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) condoled his death in Kharkiv on Monday.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla described Ogorodnik as a friend of Indian athletics who played a role in its evolution. ''I am sad that we have lost a friend of Indian athletics. He made a difference with his approach to training and preparation for competition,'' Sumariwalla said.

Ogorodnik was booted out in July 2011 after six top Indian athletes, including 2010 Commonwealth and Asian Games 4x400m relay gold-winning team members Ashwini Akkunji, Sini Jose and Mandeep Kaur, tested positive for a banned steroid.

He was brought back as coach in 2015 to train the Indian athletes for the 2016 Olympics, after which he left the country for good.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021