Left Menu

Will work hard to give my best during Tokyo Olympics, says Tajinder Toor

Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who bagged his berth for Tokyo Olympics yesterday, said he will work hard to give his best shot in the upcoming Games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:39 IST
Will work hard to give my best during Tokyo Olympics, says Tajinder Toor
Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who bagged his berth for Tokyo Olympics yesterday, said he will work hard to give his best shot in the upcoming Games. Tajinderpal shattered his own national record, twice here at the Indian Grand Prix IV, on Monday. He crossed the Olympic Qualification mark with a throw of 21.49m and also broke his own National Record; the Olympic Qualification mark is set at 21.10m.

Tajinderpal broke his national record of 20.92m -- twice -- after throwing another throw of 21.28m. With the herculean effort of 21.49m, 26-year-old did not only improve on his own national record but he also managed to breach the Asian record. Tajinder said despite many hurdles he and his coach stood strong and battled every situation to achieve the feat.

"Finally I have achieved my target for a ticket to #Tokyo2020. In spite of numerous setbacks like injuries and Covid situations, me and my coach Sh. Mohinder Singh Dhillon stood strong.I am happy that now I have qualified for Tokyo 2020 and will work hard to give my best during the games," Tajinder Toor tweeted. On the same day, Tokyo 2020 bound discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur also broked the national record -- for the second time in the last four months -- at the Indian Grand Prix IV.

Kamalpreet Kaur hurled the discus 66.59m, comfortably shattering her own previous national record of 65.06m set in March 2021 on the final day of the Federation Cup. Notably, she is still the first Indian woman to breach the elusive 65m mark and now she has done it twice in the gap of four months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021