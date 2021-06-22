Left Menu

Lahiri qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Seasoned pro Anirban Lahiri qualified for his second successive Olympic appearance after finishing as the best-placed Indian golfer in the final Tokyo Games Rankings for men released on Tuesday.The Indian made the cut at the 60th spot, the last available quota in the Games rankings.India was eligible for one spot and Lahiri was the highest-placed in the latest official world golf rankings at the 340th position.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:57 IST
Lahiri qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
  • Country:
  • India

Seasoned pro Anirban Lahiri qualified for his second successive Olympic appearance after finishing as the best-placed Indian golfer in the final Tokyo Games Rankings for men released on Tuesday.

The Indian made the cut at the 60th spot, the last available quota in the Games rankings.

India was eligible for one spot and Lahiri was the highest-placed in the latest official world golf rankings at the 340th position. ''Best surprise I have got in a while. @Tokyo2020 can’t believe I will have the opportunity once again to represent the tricolor,'' Lahiri tweeted.

Aditi Ashok is also in contention to make the cut for the Games for a second consecutive time but her qualification will be confirmed after the final Olympic rankings for women are released on June 29.

Golf was brought back into the Olympics in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games for the first time since the 1904 edition. PT PM PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021