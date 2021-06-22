Left Menu

WI fined 60 per cent match fee, docked 6 WTC points for slow over rate in 2nd Test

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-06-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 20:43 IST
WI fined 60 per cent match fee, docked 6 WTC points for slow over rate in 2nd Test
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

West Indies were on Tuesday fined 60 per cent of their match fees and penalised six ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second Test in St Lucia.

ICC match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the hosts were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

''In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,'' the ICC said in a statement. ''In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short. Consequently, six World Test Championship points have been deducted from the West Indies' points total.'' The sanctions were imposed after West Indies skipper Brathwaite pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the punishment, resulting in no formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Gregory Brathwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge.

South Africa won the match by 158 runs on Monday to whitewash the West Indies in the two-match Test series.

The visitors had earlier won the first Test by an innings and 63 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021