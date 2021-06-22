Sri Lanka Cricket to bid for three major ICC events during next FTP cycle

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced on Tuesday that they will bid for three global events, including the two World Cups in the next tournament cycle that commences in 2024. In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket said that it will submit the bids for the ICC T20 World Cup, Men's Cricket World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.

"Sri Lanka Cricket decided to bid for 03 Major ICC Men's events to be held during the period of 2024 to 2031. Accordingly, bids will be submitted for the ICC T20 World Cup, Men's Cricket World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. "Sri Lanka Cricket, in certain events, will make a 'joint bid' in collaboration with an ICC Member country or countries," it added.

the next cycle of 2024-31, including two World Cups (2027, 2031), four Twenty20 World Cups (2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030), and two Champions Trophies (2025 and 2029). The ICC talked of a bidding process in a recent statement stating that, "The ICC Board approved the process for determining the hosts for all Men's, Women's and U19 events in the next cycle. The hosts for the Men's events will be decided in September following a selection process that will get underway this month." (ANI)

