Scoreboard WTC Final: Day 5 (New Zealand 1st innings)

Scoreboard on the fifth day of the World Test Championships Final between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 217 all out New Zealand 1st Innings: (Resuming at 101/2) Tom Latham c V Kohli b R Ashwin 30 Devon Conway c M Shami b I Sharma 54 Kane Williamson c V Kohli b I Sharma 49 Ross Taylor c S Gill b Shami 11 Henry Nicholls c R Sharma b I Sharma 7 BJ Watling b M Shami 1 Colin de Grandhomme lbw b M Shami 13 Kyle Jamieson c J Bumrah b M Shami 21 Tim Southee b R Jadeja 30 Neil Wagner c A Rahane b R Ashwin 0 Trent Boult not out 7 Extras (B-4, LB-10, NB-5) 19 Total (all out in 99.2 overs) 249 Fall of Wickets: 1-70, 2-101, 3-117, 4-134, 5-135, 6-162, 7-192, 8-221, 9-234.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 25-9-48-3, Jasprit Bumrah 26-9-57-0, Mohammed Shami 26-8-76-4, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-5-28-2, Ravindra Jadeja 7.2-2-20-1. More PTI AT AT

