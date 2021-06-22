Left Menu

Soccer-Kosovo's Rashica joins Norwich from Werder Bremen

Norwich City have signed winger Milot Rashica from German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on a four-year deal, the promoted Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:23 IST
Soccer-Kosovo's Rashica joins Norwich from Werder Bremen

Norwich City have signed winger Milot Rashica from German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on a four-year deal, the promoted Premier League club announced on Tuesday. Norwich did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the deal was worth 9.4 million pounds ($13.08 million) for the 24-year-old Kosovo international.

"It has always been a dream, for me to play in the Premier League and I'm so happy that Norwich have given me this great opportunity," Rashica told the club's website https://www.canaries.co.uk/News/2021/june/city-land-kosovo-winger-rashica. Rashica joined Werder Bremen in January 2018 and scored 27 goals in 100 appearances across all competitions.

($1 = 0.7186 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
4
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021