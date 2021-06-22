WTC final, Day 5: New Zealand bowled out for 249, take 32-run lead in first innings

Mohammed Shami picked two wickets in the second session on day five as New Zealand were bundled out for 249 in the first innings in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India on Tuesday. If Shami struck twice in the session, Ishant scalped the big wicket of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Ravichandran Ashwin removed Neil Wagner at the cusp of the tea as the Kiwis extended their lead before being bowled out for 249. The Kiwis have taken a lead of 32 runs in the first innings.

India were on top after the first session on Tuesday but New Zealand fought back to take a crucial first-innings lead, In the second session, Shami continued his fine form and got his third wicket as he trapped Colin de Grandhomme in front of the stumps for 13. Kyle Jamieson then joined skipper Williamson in the middle and scored at more than run a ball before getting out.

Shami went for 12 in an over but managed to get the wicket as Jamieson was caught at long leg to leave New Zealand at 192/7. Williamson and Tim Southee then took New Zealand above the 200-run mark as the Kiwis gained a lead in the first innings.

However, minutes after New Zealand took the lead, Ishant bagged the big wicket of Williamson who fell just one run short of his fifty. In the dying minutes of the second session, Ashwin sent back Neil Wagner for a duck as New Zealand got reduced to 234/9.

Southee and Trent Boult did frustrate the Indian bowlers, however, Ravindra Jadeja did the honours as he dismissed Southee to bundle out New Zealand for 249. In the first session, Mohammed Shami scalped two and Ishant picked one wicket to put the Kiwis in a spot of bother at 135/5.

India ended the opening session of the fifth day on a high after a quality display from pacers. With a constant drizzle delaying the start by an hour, the Indian bowlers had conditions tailor-made for them to start on fifth gear.

But Ross Taylor and Williamson ensured they managed to miss the good balls and played out the ones which were in line of the stumps. The first half an hour saw only 5 runs being scored and that showed the determination in both Taylor and Williamson's approach.

Shami finally broke through as he got Taylor to drive on the up, only for Shubman Gill to come up with a smart diving catch at short mid-off. Few minutes later Ishant finally reaped the reward of putting in the hard yards as he got one to take the edge of Nicholls' bat and Rohit Sharma picked a brilliant catch in the slip cordon. Shami was not done yet either as he bowled a sensational delivery to send back BJ Watling.

With play being washed off on the first and fourth day, the game is set to go into the reserve day and a first innings lead could mean all that much more as both teams would wish to go for the kill with the WTC title on the line. Brief Scores: India 217; New Zealand 249 (Devon Conway 54; Ishant Sharma 3/48, Mohammed Shami 4/76) (ANI)

