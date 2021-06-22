Left Menu

Health Ministry asks states to identify dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centres for Olympic athletes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:48 IST
Health Ministry asks states to identify dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centres for Olympic athletes
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Tuesday asked all the state governments and union territories to identify dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centres for the Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian contingent.

The Indian Olympic Association has said that the country is likely to send 190-odd members, including over 120 athletes, to the Tokyo Olympics, which opens on July 23. ''The athletes, coaches, support staff and delegate members for Olympics need to be fully vaccinated, including with second dose of Covishield vaccine prior to the departure for the Games,'' Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the chief secretaries of all the states and union territories.

''In this regard, you are requested to kindly identify dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centers (CVCs) in the states and make necessary arrangements to provide full vaccination coverage with administration of second dose of Covishield vaccine to athletes, coaches, support staff and delegate members for Olympics in your state on priority basis prior to their departure for Tokyo Olympics.'' The IOA has said that most of the Olympic-bound athletes, except for a few, have received their first dose. Arrangements have also been made for the athletes who are training abroad and are expected to fly directly to Tokyo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
4
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021