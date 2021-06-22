WTC final: India have to bat well to put NZ in pressure, says Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar feels with around 130 plus overs left in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final, India have to bat well to put New Zealand under pressure. Mohammed Shami picked two wickets in the second session on day five as New Zealand were bundled out for 249 in the first innings on Tuesday.

India were on top after the first session on Tuesday but New Zealand fought back to take a crucial first-innings lead Tendulkar also praised Shami and Ishant Sharma and lauded the "terrific fielding" by Team India on the fifth day of WTC final.

"Good bowling by @MdShami11& @ImIshantbacked by some terrific fielding by India. Crucial runs were scored by Jamieson & Southee along with Williamson. With around 130+ overs left in the game India will have to bat well if they want to put under pressure," Tendulkar tweeted. If Shami struck twice in the session, Ishant scalped the big wicket of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Ravichandran Ashwin removed Neil Wagner at the cusp of the tea as the Kiwis extended their lead before being bowled out for 249. The Kiwis took a lead of 32 runs in the first innings. Southee and Trent Boult did frustrate the Indian bowlers however Ravindra Jadeja did the honours as he dismissed the Southee to bundle out New Zealand for 249.

In the first session, Shami had scalped two while Ishant picked one wicket to put the Kiwis in a spot of bother at 135/5. India had ended the opening session of the fifth day on a high after a quality display from pacers. (ANI)

