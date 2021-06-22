Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:15 IST
Ramkumar advances, Prajnesh crashes out of Wimbledon Qualifiers
Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the second round of the Wimbledon Qualifiers but Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who was under-prepared due to a left-wrist injury, bowed out here on Tuesday.

Ramkumar beat Slovakia's 13th seed Jozef Kovalik 6-3 6-0 in exactly one hour in his first round. Prajnesh, though, lost in straight sets to British wild card Arthur Fery, who is not ranked even inside top-1000.

The left-handed Indian, ranked 148, lost 1-6 6-7(5) to his 18-year-old rival, who is ranked as low as 1038.

''I had tendinitis (left-wrist) which started three weeks ago. It's fine now. But I just started playing. I only hit for two days and for less than an hour each. So just not in the best shape,'' Prajnesh told PTI.

''If it wasn't Wimbledon. I wouldn't have played. Just didn't have enough time to get ready,'' he added.

Ankita Raina will be in action in the women's singles qualifying event, later Tuesday.

