Norwich City sign winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen

Premier League club Norwich City on Tuesday announced the signing of winger Milot Rashica from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

ANI | Norwich | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:33 IST
Milot Rashica (Image: Norwich City). Image Credit: ANI
Premier League club Norwich City on Tuesday announced the signing of winger Milot Rashica from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen. The Kosovo international, aged 24, joins for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Rashica arrives after three-and-a-half seasons playing in the top-flight of German football with Werder Bremen. Throughout his time with Bremen, he netted 27 goals in 100 appearances in all competitions. "I am really excited to play in front of the Norwich fans and in the Premier League. I will of course give my best to this football club in every game and hope to excite the fans with many goals and assists. I cannot wait to get started," Rashica told the club's website.

"I have watched many Norwich City games in the Premier League. It has always been a dream, for me to play in the Premier League and I am so happy that Norwich have given me this great opportunity," he added. During the 2018-19 campaign he finished as Bremen's joint top scorer, netting 12 goals in all competitions, including a match-winning brace against Schalke 04, as well as crucial goals against the likes of RB Leipzig, Hannover 96 and Eintracht Frankfurt. (ANI)

