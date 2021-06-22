Left Menu

Soccer-Armstrong in for Scotland as Croatia ring the changes

Gilmour had been man of the match in Scotland's last outing, a goalless draw against England at Wembley, but was ruled out of their decisive Group D encounter which both teams need to win to reach the last 16. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made four changes to his starting lineup, with right back Josip Juranovic coming in for Sime Vrsaljko while attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic and striker Bruno Petkovic get their first starts of the tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:30 IST
Soccer-Armstrong in for Scotland as Croatia ring the changes

Scotland boss Steve Clarke made one change to his side to face Croatia in Euro 2020 on Tuesday with Stuart Armstrong drafted in to the midfield to replace Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Armstrong will come straight into the midfield, which means Scott McTominay will continue in a back three. Gilmour had been man of the match in Scotland's last outing, a goalless draw against England at Wembley, but was ruled out of their decisive Group D encounter which both teams need to win to reach the last 16.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made four changes to his starting lineup, with right back Josip Juranovic coming in for Sime Vrsaljko while attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic and striker Bruno Petkovic get their first starts of the tournament. Defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic returns to the starting team after coming on as a late substitute against the Czech Republic.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic; Bruno Petkovic Scotland: David Marshall; Andy Robertson (captain), Stephen O'Donnell, Grant Hanly, Kieran Tierney; Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Stuart Armstrong ; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams (Reporting Toby Davis; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global
4
LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021