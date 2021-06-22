Left Menu

WTC Scoreboard: Stumps, Day 5 (India 2nd innings)

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:49 IST
India 2nd innings: Rohit Sharma lbw b T Southee 30 Shubhman Gill lbw b T Southee 8 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 12 Virat Kohli bating 8 Extras (LB-4, NB-1, WD-1) 6 Total (For 2 wicket in 30 overs) 64 Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-51 Bowling: Tim Southee 9-3-17-2, Trent Boult 8-1-20-0, Kyle Jamieson 10-4-15-0, Neil Wagner 3-0-8-0.

