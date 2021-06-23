Left Menu

Soccer-Olympic hopeful Lavelle takes cautious step into spotlight

The World Cup Bronze Ball winner told Reuters the trial-by-fire was "the best thing" to happen in her career. "It constantly was pushing me and challenging me and making me uncomfortable," said Lavelle.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 00:30 IST
Soccer-Olympic hopeful Lavelle takes cautious step into spotlight

Rose Lavelle thinks she is growing up.

In a U.S. women's soccer team including household names like Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe, the versatile midfielder is part of a group of younger players whose talent has, so far, outpaced their mainstream fame. But the Tokyo Olympic Games could change all that for the 26-year-old Lavelle and the prospect makes her nervous.

"I'm like getting all sweaty," she said, when asked about her growing profile since she scored the clinching goal in the World Cup final two years ago. "I had thought that after I had accomplished this like huge life goal of mine that I (would) feel so different... But I don't."

With a relentless commitment to self-improvement, Lavelle has transformed her game in the nearly two years since, joining Women's Super League team (WSL) Manchester City in August 2020, where she endured a knee injury and struggled to get game time. The World Cup Bronze Ball winner told Reuters the trial-by-fire was "the best thing" to happen in her career.

"It constantly was pushing me and challenging me and making me uncomfortable," said Lavelle. "I have... gotten so much better because of it." She impressed on her return to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) last month, where she joined Rapinoe with OL Reign, and picked up a sponsorship deal with Icy Hot - one of the biggest individual contracts of her career - this month.

She gave the Stars and Stripes a scare when she took herself out of last week's friendly against Jamaica after tweaking her ankle, a "precautionary" move she believes was more a sign of maturity than a cause for alarm. "I usually kind of try to push through those things, but given what we have coming up and if I make the team I just want it to be like smart with it," said Lavelle. "I'm newly mature."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global
4
LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021