Left Menu

Soccer-Former Lille owner Lopez reaches deal to save Bordeaux

Lopez's deal comes after he sold French club Lille to Callisto Sporting, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based investment fund Merlyn Partners last December. Bordeaux last won the title in the 2008-09 season and finished 12th in the Ligue 1 standings this season.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 00:31 IST
Soccer-Former Lille owner Lopez reaches deal to save Bordeaux

Former Lille owner Gerard Lopez has reached an agreement to rescue French side Girondins de Bordeaux from going bust, the Ligue 1 side said on Tuesday. Bordeaux were placed into administration in April after their owners, investment management firm King Street Capital Management, decided they could no longer support the club financially.

The former French champions have been struggling financially due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the premature end to the 2019-20 season also resulted in a loss of income when the league season was cancelled. Their problems were compounded when Spanish media rights agency Mediapro, which had won TV rights for a record 780 million euros ($936.23 million) per season over the 2020-24 period, missed payments last year.

The club on Tuesday said former Lotus Formula One team president Lopez agreed a deal with the U.S. owners and creditors Fortress Investment Group and they will now need an approval from the league's National Directorate of Management Control. Lopez's deal comes after he sold French club Lille to Callisto Sporting, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based investment fund Merlyn Partners last December.

Bordeaux last won the title in the 2008-09 season and finished 12th in the Ligue 1 standings this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global
4
LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021