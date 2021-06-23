Left Menu

Cricket-Bangladesh to tour Zimbabwe despite COVID-19 ban

The tour starts with a test from July 7-11, followed by the ODIs which are part of the Super League that serves as qualification for the next World Cup in India in 2023. The T20s games are set for July 23-27.

Zimbabwe will host Bangladesh across all three formats of the game next month despite a ban on sports events in the country, Zimbabwe Cricket said on Tuesday. Zimbabwe suspended all sports activities last week as part of new COVID-19 regulations, after a surge of infections, but special permission has been granted for the one-off test, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games.

All will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club and the tour will be held in a bio-secure bubble. The tour starts with a test from July 7-11, followed by the ODIs which are part of the Super League that serves as qualification for the next World Cup in India in 2023.

The T20s games are set for July 23-27. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

