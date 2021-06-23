Left Menu

Soccer-Sweden eye top spot for extra days off, says coach Andersson

Sweden might be through to the Euro 2020 knockout stages but coach Janne Andersson says his side will still be going for the win in their final game against Poland to secure extra days off before their last-16 match. The Swedes top Group E on four points, with Slovakia second on three, Spain third with two and Poland bottom on one.

The group winners will head to Glasgow to face the third-placed side from Group A, B, C or D next Tuesday, while whoever comes third will be back in action on Sunday against the Netherlands or Belgium. The second-placed team will play on Monday in Copenhagen. "We want to win the game (on Wednesday), and if you look at future opponents, it's very difficult to evaluate who is hardest and who is easiest, you usually know that afterwards. All the teams that will be in the last 16 are good football teams," Andersson told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Then again, if we win the group we play on Tuesday, if we're second we play Monday and if we're third we play on Sunday, and if we can get a longer recovery period before our next game that's good, just that little factor from the perspective of trying to win the game weighs heavily for me," he added. Asked for his opinions on protests against Hungary's passing of an anti-LGBT law last week, the 58-year-old said he found the reasoning behind the controversial law hard to understand.

"I think it is sad and deplorable that in 2021 we have to talk about these issues, that a human being should not be allowed to love and live with whoever they want. That it should be legislated against it in a strange way, as has apparently been done in Hungary, I think is very odd," Andersson said.

