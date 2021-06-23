Left Menu

Soccer-Early England goal ensures win and top spot in Group D

The 12th minute headed goal also means a return to Wembley in the last 16 next week when England will take on the runners-up in Group F, to be decided on Wednesday. Unbeaten England finished with seven points, comfortably ahead of Croatia, who were second with four after beating Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow. A tired-looking Czech Republic finished third in the group, but still advance with their four point haul.

Updated: 23-06-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 02:23 IST
Raheem Sterling scored early as England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley on Tuesday to take top spot in Group D at the European Championship. The 12th minute headed goal also means a return to Wembley in the last 16 next week when England will take on the runners-up in Group F, to be decided on Wednesday.

Unbeaten England finished with seven points, comfortably ahead of Croatia, who were second with four after beating Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow. A tired-looking Czech Republic finished third in the group, but still advance with their four point haul. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

