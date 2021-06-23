Left Menu

Soccer-Modric and Perisic send Croatia through at Scotland's expense

Second-half goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic helped Croatia book their spot in the last 16 of the European Championships in a 3-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday. It was winner takes all in Glasgow with three points meaning certain qualification for the knockout stages, and a tense match was settled by Modric's stunning curler in the 62nd minute and Perisic's flicked header late on.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 02:24 IST
Soccer-Modric and Perisic send Croatia through at Scotland's expense
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Second-half goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic helped Croatia book their spot in the last 16 of the European Championships in a 3-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday.

It was winner takes all in Glasgow with three points meaning certain qualification for the knockout stages, and a tense match was settled by Modric's stunning curler in the 62nd minute and Perisic's flicked header late on. Callum McGregor's powerful strike three minutes before half time had cancelled out Nikola Vlasic's opener, but Steve Clarke's Scotland were second best, and are still to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament.

Perisic's third means Croatia now finish second in Group D, and will play the runner-up of Group E in Copenhagen on June 28 in the last 16 knockout stage. England's 1-0 win over Czech Republic means they top the group, with the Czechs through as one of four best third-placed teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global
4
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021