Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Factbox: Tokyo Games in the shadow of coronavirus

As the clock ticks down to the opening of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, just a month away, Japan is preparing to host a Games like no other in history, as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Although the global situation has improved from a year ago, when the Games were postponed for the first time except for war, flare-ups of the disease worldwide mean organisers must hold the sporting extravaganza under strict rules to limit the spread of the virus.

Soccer-England get the job done with 1-0 win over Czechs

England delivered an efficient but hardly scintillating display to beat Czech Republic 1-0 with an early Raheem Sterling header on Tuesday to advance to Euro 2020's last 16 as Group D winners, with the Czechs through as one of the best third-placed teams. Sterling scored his and England's second goal of the tournament in the 12th minute but the initial injection of pace, intensity and crowd-pleasing excitement brought by Jack Grealish and teenage man of the match Bukayo Saka gradually dissipated as the game petered out into an utterly forgettable second half.

MLB roundup: D-backs snap 17-game losing streak

Merrill Kelly tossed seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their franchise-record, 17-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in Phoenix. Kelly (3-7) allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts for Arizona, which had lost 31 of its previous 33 games.

NFL: Nassib opens door for gay players but many locker rooms still closed

When Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end Carl Nassib came out as the first gay active National Football League player it opened a door for the LGBTQ community but also exposed a lack of inclusiveness in professional sport locker rooms. Nassib's announcement on Monday, during Pride month, was greeted with support from the league and his team, which praised the 28-year-old's courage as a trailblazer.

Soccer-Wembley to have crowd of 60,000 for Euro semis and final - UK govt

Crowd capacity at Wembley Stadium will be increased to more than 60,000 fans for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020, the British government said on Tuesday. The new levels mean the stadium will be at 75% capacity for the final three games, which conclude with the final on July 11.

Reports: Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Khris Middleton added to Team USA

Chris Paul, Kevin Love and Khris Middleton will play for Team USA in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to media reports Tuesday. The Athletic reported Paul will join the team, with ESPN confirming the addition of Love and Middleton.

Exclusive: Eugene, Oregon to host Diamond League final in 2023

Oregon's new athletics stadium, due to host of the 2022 world championships, will be the venue for the 2023 Diamond League final, making it the first time the meeting has been held outside Europe, the league's top official told Reuters on Tuesday. "We are very pleased to have the final in Eugene, Tracktown USA in the year after the world athletics championships at the iconic and new Hayward Field arena," Petr Stastny, chief executive officer of the Diamond League, said in an email.

Thiem retires injured from Wimbledon warmup event in Mallorca

World number five Dominic Thiem was forced to retire from his opening match at the Mallorca Open on Tuesday, raising doubts about the Austrian's participation at Wimbledon next week. Playing in his first grasscourt event since his opening round defeat at Wimbledon two years ago, Thiem made a fast start against France's Adrian Mannarino to take a 5-2 lead in the opening set.

Olympic hopeful Lavelle takes cautious step into spotlight

Rose Lavelle thinks she is growing up. In a U.S. women's soccer team including household names like Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe, the versatile midfielder is part of a group of younger players whose talent has, so far, outpaced their mainstream fame.

Tokyo 2020 president defends decision to allow spectators amid public frustration

With 30 days to go until the start of an Olympic Games dogged by the coronavirus pandemic and by controversy, Tokyo Olympics President Seiko Hashimoto defended the organisers' decision to allow spectators into Olympic venues. Japanese medical experts said last Friday that banning spectators was the least risky option but also included in their report recommendations on how to host the Games if spectators were admitted.

