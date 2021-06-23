Left Menu

Olympics-Softball-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

Known as "Haylo" to team mates, she led the United States with 14 runs and 13 hits during the qualifiers. ERI YAMADA (JAPAN) Japan's fan favourite hit the decisive home run in 2008 that dropped Team USA to silver for the first time at the Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 06:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 06:31 IST
Olympics-Softball-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

Five softball players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics: DANIELLE LAWRIE (CANADA)

The 34-year-old Canadian pitcher was among many players who came out of retirement to help their countries qualify for Tokyo when the Olympics announced softball's return. In the qualifiers, Lawrie surrendered only two hits and no runs, while striking out 23, during 14.1 innings. HAYLIE MCCLENEY (UNITED STATES)

The United States will be counting on the slugger to power their offence past challenging pitching, particularly from Japan. Known as "Haylo" to team mates, she led the United States with 14 runs and 13 hits during the qualifiers. McCleney said the COVID-19 pandemic had given the team more time to prepare.

"We’re not just going to win, we’re going to dominate," she said. "It’s gold or bust." DANIELLE O'TOOLE TREJO (MEXICO)

The left-hander from California was living out her dream of pitching for the U.S. national team before she was dropped in 2019, opening the door for Mexico to recruit her. "Tooly" as she is known, has been a collegiate and private coach in recent years but bringing home gold for Mexico would fulfil another lifelong dream.

"My dad would constantly say: 'Do you want to be the best? Do you want to be the best?'" she said. "Now, I will be on that stage." STACEY PORTER (AUSTRALIA)

The expected captain's bat could deliver gold for Australia after the side claimed silver and bronze at the last two Olympic tournaments. The 39-year-old is familiar with some of the arms she will face, having played professionally in Japan and the United States. She also broke the world record for international games played in 2019. ERI YAMADA (JAPAN)

Japan's fan favourite hit the decisive home run in 2008 that dropped Team USA to silver for the first time at the Olympics. The left-handed hitting outfielder's patience at the plate and ability to get on could again be pivotal if Japan's shutdown pitchers hold up their end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global
4
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021