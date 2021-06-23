Left Menu

Athletics-US title has Richardson surging on social media

Yet the 21-year-old Texan, who ran the sixth-fastest women's time ever in April, clocking 10.72 seconds, has called on her fans to slow down a bit when talk turns to breaking Florence Griffith-Joyner's 1988 world record of 10.49. "I'm not looking to rush my journey," Richardson told a virtual media conference on Tuesday, days after winning her speciality at the U.S. Olympic trials in 10.86.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 07:30 IST
Athletics-US title has Richardson surging on social media

As Sha'Carri Richardson dashes across America's tracks, her long hair flowing, her social media numbers have soared.

More than a million followers have taken up the journey of the new U.S. women's 100m champion, whose brashness and fast times have brought new interest to the sport. Yet the 21-year-old Texan, who ran the sixth-fastest women's time ever in April, clocking 10.72 seconds, has called on her fans to slow down a bit when talk turns to breaking Florence Griffith-Joyner's 1988 world record of 10.49.

"I'm not looking to rush my journey," Richardson told a virtual media conference on Tuesday, days after winning her speciality at the U.S. Olympic trials in 10.86. "I am glad everybody feels like ... I can even do that (set the world record)," she said.

"But my journey has just started. I just want to develop and progress. It's not what the people would love for me to run, which is as much as I would. I am not going to put that expectation on myself and disappoint myself. "When it is time for that time to come, it will be that time and everybody will be there to see it.

"I am not satisfied yet." At the Tokyo Games, Richardson will get the chance to prove herself against Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champion, and current gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Fraser-Pryce is the second fastest sprinter of all-time after her 10.63 earlier this month and Thompson-Herah the fifth fastest (10.70).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global
4
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021