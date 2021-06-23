Left Menu

Soccer-Melbourne City get home final in A-League showdown against Sydney FC

"This announcement means that Melbourne City are deservedly able to play a grand final at home in front of a raucous crowd and we hope as many Sydney FC fans as possible will be there." The A-League's decision follows an outbreak of COVID-19 in Sydney in recent days.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 23-06-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 08:33 IST
Soccer-Melbourne City get home final in A-League showdown against Sydney FC
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne City will host the A-League final on Sunday in front of fans at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium as they look to turn the tables on Sydney FC in a re-match of last year's championship decider. Authorities in Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, had approved the 'Grand Final' in front of a 50% capacity crowd of 15,000 as COVID-19 restrictions ease in the southern city after a recent outbreak.

City were stripped of home advantage in the semi-finals over the weekend due to the restrictions, a decision that angered fans. But the Patrick Kisnorbo-coached City managed to beat Macarthur FC 2-0 in Sydney on Sunday to give themselves a chance to avenge last year's 1-0 loss in the 2020 Grand Final. "The evolving restrictions have presented ongoing challenges on every front," A-League boss Greg O'Rourke said in a statement on Wednesday. "This announcement means that Melbourne City are deservedly able to play a grand final at home in front of a raucous crowd and we hope as many Sydney FC fans as possible will be there."

The A-League's decision follows an outbreak of COVID-19 in Sydney in recent days. Authorities on Wednesday tightened restrictions on gatherings and movement of people in Sydney for a week amid fears the latest cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant could get out of control.

Sydney FC players rushed to pack their bags late on Tuesday and were moved to hotels outside of COVID "hot zones" in Sydney to avoid fresh curbs on travel to Melbourne. "It's pretty incredible," Sydney FC midfielder Luke Brattan told radio station SEN.

"I've been in four finals now so usually this week it's all about enjoying the week, the media, the excitement, the training, preparing for such a big game. "Usually you don't have to worry about these little speed bumps but it is what it is."

Sydney FC, who beat Adelaide United 2-1 in the first semi-final on Saturday, are bidding for a record-extending sixth A-League title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021