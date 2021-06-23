Left Menu

France keeper remembers goal that gave Portugal Euro 2016

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remembers well the sinking feeling he had after conceding the goal that gave Portugal the European Championship title five years ago.The two teams have met since then, as recently as last November when France won in Lisbon to clinch a spot in the Nations League finals, and meet again on Wednesday in their last group game at Euro 2020.But the context of their showdown at Euro 2016 was so different.

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 23-06-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 09:33 IST
France keeper remembers goal that gave Portugal Euro 2016
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remembers well the sinking feeling he had after conceding the goal that gave Portugal the European Championship title five years ago.

The two teams have met since then, as recently as last November when France won in Lisbon to clinch a spot in the Nations League finals, and meet again on Wednesday in their last group game at Euro 2020.

But the context of their showdown at Euro 2016 was so different. It was a delicate and poignant time for a French nation recovering from a wave of deadly terror attacks that killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015.

"It was the final of a Euro, with everything it had produced in terms of emotion throughout the whole tournament," Lloris said Tuesday. "Yes, it is a painful memory because there was this defeat in what was a difficult time for the French." Wanting to win the trophy for a suffering nation trying to heal, Les Bleus beat Germany to reach the final.

Backed by a vocal home crowd waving red-white-and-blue flags they were favored to win the final on July 10 at Stade de France, especially when Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo limped off injured midway through the first half.

France dominated but missed chances. Then, in the last seconds of normal time, substitute Andre-Pierre Gignac hit the post.

After that, the game started turning and unheralded substitute Eder's long-range strike in the second half of extra time bounced just out of Lloris' outstretched hand and crept inside the post.

Eleven minutes later, France's players sank to the ground with their dreams of a third European title over, while the injured Ronaldo hobbled with delight.

It took time for France to recover from the loss on home soil, but Lloris thinks it ultimately helped motivate the players two years later.

"On the back of it we were able to build our success at the World Cup in Russia, and the two things are most certainly linked," he said.

Now France faces Portugal with two World Cup stars sewn onto its jersey above the national team emblem, while Portugal has none. Ronaldo has 107 international goals but has never scored against France.

France has already qualified for the round of 16 at Euro 2020 with four points and can win Group F with a victory. Portugal has three points and guarantees progress with a draw.

Lloris, who is the captain and stands to make his 128th international appearance, said the players have no intention of easing up just because they have advanced.

"You can't step onto the field with this frame of mind. You must always want to win,'' he said. "We'll be up against a big team, the defending champions. It will be a tight contest and it's important to finish the group stage with a good result.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021