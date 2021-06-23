Left Menu

Dominic Thiem retires injured from Mallorca match

PTI | Mallorca | Updated: 23-06-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 09:42 IST
Fifth-ranked Dominic Thiem retired from his match at the grass-court Mallorca Championships because of pain in his right wrist, less than a week before the start of Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old Austrian was leading 5-2 against Adrian Mannarino, but he grimaced and clutched his wrist after striking a forehand on Tuesday.

The U.S. Open champion received a medical timeout and had the wrist taped but opted not to continue.

