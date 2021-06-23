Left Menu

Yastremska eligible to play tennis after doping ban lifted

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremskas provisional doping suspension was lifted after an independent tribunal ruled that she was not at fault for her violation, the International Tennis Federation said.The 21-year-old Yastremska, ranked 37th, had been suspended in January for failing an out-of-competition doping test.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-06-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 09:59 IST
Yastremska eligible to play tennis after doping ban lifted
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska's provisional doping suspension was lifted after an independent tribunal ruled that she was not at fault for her violation, the International Tennis Federation said.

The 21-year-old Yastremska, ranked 37th, had been suspended in January for failing an out-of-competition doping test. She tested positive for mesterolone, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.

“Following a hearing, the independent tribunal accepted Ms. Yastremska's account of how the mesterolone entered her system and determined that she bore no fault or negligence for the violation within the meaning of (the rule),” the ITF said in a statement.

Yastremska will not serve any period of ineligibility for the violation. She has denied using performance enhancers or prohibited substances.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ms. Yastremska is eligible to resume competition immediately,'' the ITF said.

In February, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected her request to set aside the suspension.

Yastremska has won three WTA singles titles. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 in January 2020. Her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her main-draw debut at the All England Club in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021