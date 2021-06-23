Sports News Roundup: Golf-Rahm tops final Olympic Golf Rankings, DeChambeau makes U.S. team; Athletics-US title has Richardson surging on social media and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Rahm tops final Olympic Golf Rankings, DeChambeau makes U.S. team

Spaniard Jon Rahm's thrilling victory at last weekend's U.S. Open vaulted him past American Justin Thomas and into the top spot in the final Olympic Golf Rankings, which were released on Tuesday. Americans rounded out the top five with Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau expected to represent Team USA this summer in Tokyo.

Athletics-US title has Richardson surging on social media

As Sha'Carri Richardson dashes across America's tracks, her long hair flowing, her social media numbers have soared. More than a million followers have taken up the journey of the new U.S. women's 100m champion, whose brashness and fast times have brought new interest to the sport.

Soccer-England get the job done with 1-0 win over Czechs

England delivered an efficient but hardly scintillating display to beat the Czech Republic 1-0 with an early Raheem Sterling header on Tuesday to advance to Euro 2020's last 16 as Group D winners, with the Czechs through as one of the best third-placed teams. Sterling scored his and England's second goal of the tournament in the 12th minute but the initial injection of pace, intensity and crowd-pleasing excitement brought by Jack Grealish and teenage man of the match Bukayo Saka gradually dissipated as the game petered out into an utterly forgettable second half.

NFL: Brands could flock to Nassib after historic coming out announcement

The Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib could become one of the most recognizable faces in football as brands line up to be associated with the National Football League's first openly gay active player, marketing experts told Reuters on Tuesday. The defensive end said he had agonized https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/raiders-nassib-says-he-is-gay-2021-06-21 about making the announcement for the past 15 years but was immediately greeted with supportive messages from the league, his team, and fellow players, who all praised his courage https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/nfl-reactions-raiders-nassib-becoming-first-active-player-come-out-gay-2021-06-22.

Argentines recall Maradona goal of the century 35 years on

It was 35 years ago today that Diego Maradona taught England to play, and the date did not go unnoticed in Argentina, where his compatriots remembered his "goal of the century" with a nationwide celebration of cheers and applause. Maradona scored twice against England in a 2-1 win in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup, the second of which was a solo goal often classed as the greatest goal ever scored.

U.S. President Biden lauds athletes Nassib, Yokoyama for coming out

U.S. President Joe Biden praised the courage of the Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib for becoming the National Football League's (NFL) first openly gay active player and Japan women's soccer forward Kumi Yokoyama for coming out as a transgender man. "To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama – two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I'm so proud of your courage," Biden tweeted https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1407506870181453824 on Tuesday.

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff among first-round winners in Eastbourne

Coco Gauff rallied from a set down to upset No. 7 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 0-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5, at Viking International Eastbourne. The 17-year-old American star was one of 16 winners Tuesday, as all 16 first-round matches were played after rain postponed Monday's action at the grass-court event in England.

Reports: Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Khris Middleton added to Team USA

Chris Paul, Kevin Love, and Khris Middleton will play for Team USA in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to media reports Tuesday. The Athletic reported Paul will join the team, with ESPN confirming the addition of Love and Middleton.

Exclusive: Eugene, Oregon to host Diamond League final in 2023

Oregon's new athletics stadium, due to host of the 2022 world championships, will be the venue for the 2023 Diamond League final, making it the first time the meeting has been held outside Europe, the league's top official told Reuters on Tuesday. "We are very pleased to have the final in Eugene, Tracktown USA in the year after the world athletics championships at the iconic and new Hayward Field arena," Petr Stastny, chief executive officer of the Diamond League, said in an email.

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers ban alcohol, defend allowing spectators

With 30 days to go until the start of an Olympic Games dogged https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-coronavirus/factbox-olympics-tokyo-games-in-the-shadow-of-coronavirus-idUSL3N2O41AQ by the coronavirus pandemic and by controversy, Tokyo Olympics organizers decided on Wednesday against selling alcohol at venues while defending plans to allow thousands of spectators. Organizers have pushed ahead with preparations for the Games, postponed from 2020 because of the pandemic, despite strong concerns among the Japanese public that hosting delegations from across the globe could result in further COVID-19 outbreaks.

