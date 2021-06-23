Odd News Roundup: Cricket-'Oh no!', batsman's big six smashes windscreen of his own car; Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy
Playing for Illingworth St. Mary's Cricket Club against Sowerby St Peter's in Sunday League action in West Yorkshire, Ali lofted the ball for a massive six. Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy Ancient Egypt met modern medical technology when a mummy underwent a CT scan at an Italian hospital as part of a research project to discover its secrets.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Cricket-'Oh no!', batsman's big six smashes windscreen of his own car
Hitting the ball out of the park for a six is the dream of every batsman but British amateur cricketer Asif Ali's huge heave backfired last weekend when the ball shattered the rear windscreen of his own car. Playing for Illingworth St. Mary's Cricket Club against Sowerby St Peter's in Sunday League action in West Yorkshire, Ali lofted the ball for a massive six.
Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy
Ancient Egypt met modern medical technology when a mummy underwent a CT scan at an Italian hospital as part of a research project to discover its secrets. The mummy of Ankhekhonsu, an ancient Egyptian priest, was transferred from Bergamo's Civic Archaeological Museum to Milan's Policlinico hospital, where experts will shed light on his life and the burial customs of almost 3,000 years ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Italian
- Egyptian
- Bergamo
- West Yorkshire
- Egypt
- Cricket Club
- Milan
ALSO READ
Egyptian bourse chief expects four IPOs in second half of year
Woman trains men to box in Egyptian agricultural heartland
Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy
Egyptian TikTok influencer to appeal 10-year trafficking sentence
Egyptian president appoints ambassador to Qatar -official gazette