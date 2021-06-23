Left Menu

Soccer-Modric pulls the team together: Croatia coach

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic heaped praise on Luka Modric after the captain scored a stunning goal in Tuesday's 3-1 over Scotland that secured their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 11:06 IST
Soccer-Modric pulls the team together: Croatia coach
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic heaped praise on Luka Modric after the captain scored a stunning goal in Tuesday's 3-1 over Scotland that secured their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020. After losing to England and drawing with the Czech Republic, Croatia was under pressure in their final Group D game but the 2018 World Cup finalists responded through goals from Modric, Nikola Vlasic, and Ivan Perisic to finish second.

Modric's form had been called into question at the Euros but the 35-year-old shaped a sensational finish into the corner of the net with the outside of his boot to make it 2-1 in the second half, sending his side on to a victory. "No one is sure how Luka manages to keep his level so high," Dalic said.

"We always expect that Luka is going to decline, he's going to lose his strength. He's the one that pulls the entire team along. He doesn't give up." At 35 years and 286 days, Modric became Croatia's oldest goalscorer at the Euros. He was also their youngest, scoring as a 22-year-old in 2008.

"Whatever I say about Luka and his play it wouldn't be enough ... I'm very proud of him, to be able to coach him and for him to be part of our team," Dalic added. Croatia next face the runners-up of Group E in Copenhagen on June 28. Sweden top Group E on four points, with Slovakia second on three, Spain third with two and Poland bottom on one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021