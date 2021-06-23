Left Menu

CPL tweak its schedule to avoid clash with IPL, confirms CWI President

President of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt, has confirmed that CWI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are engaged in talks for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Saint John's | Updated: 23-06-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 11:36 IST
CPL Logo (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua and Barbuda

President of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt, has confirmed that CWI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are engaged in talks for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The CPL, which was originally scheduled to commence on August 28, will now be played in St Kitts and Nevis between August 26 and September 15.

"Both IPL and CPL are important to CWI, to our cricketers, and to fans. CWI's role was to facilitate arrangements for a non-overlapping and smooth transition from one tournament to the next. Cricket administrators must collaborate if cricket is to survive the risks and costs of Covid-19, " Skerritt noted in an official release by CWI. All 33 matches of the 2021 Hero CPL will be played at Warner Park with a cap of 50 per cent capacity for vaccinated spectators.

Meanwhile, IPL franchises are also confident that the BCCI will engage in positive discussions with all the foreign boards and make players available for the remaining games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

