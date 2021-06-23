Daren Sammy appointed as the newest member of CWI's Board of Directors

Left Menu

Former West Indies cricket captain Daren Sammy is the newest member of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Board of Directors following his appointment as an independent non-member director by the CWI Board at a meeting held last Thursday.

ANI | Saint John's | Updated: 23-06-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 12:12 IST
Daren Sammy (Photo: CWI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua and Barbuda

Former West Indies cricket captain Daren Sammy is the newest member of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Board of Directors following his appointment as an independent non-member director by the CWI Board at a meeting held last Thursday. With over 14 years of international cricket experience, Sammy is celebrated by many in the region, and across the world, as a charismatic and inspirational figure, renowned for leading the West Indies to back-to-back ICC T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016.

Sammy is the first international cricketer from his native Saint Lucia where the national stadium has been named in his honour. He has captained the Windward Islands cricket team in addition to several domestic T20 leagues both regionally and internationally. Sammy is an awardee of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II, and a Goodwill Ambassador for St. Lucia. He is also the current head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League and a Cricket Consultant for the St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Sammy's appointment to the CWI Board of Directors is in keeping with two of the fundamental principles which have guided CWI's improvement strategy for the past two years -- increased utilization of regional technical expertise and the implementation of a Cricket First Policy. It is expected that Sammy's appointment will add a fresh and more youthful perspective, as well as a high level of updated cricket know-how to enhance the existing expertise in the CWI Board room.

"It is an honour to be appointed as a CWI Director; this is another great opportunity for me to give my best to West Indies cricket in a new way, off the field. All my local, regional, and international experiences have prepared me to make a significant ongoing impact in West Indies cricket. I am excited and thankful for the chance to serve and look forward to giving back to the sport and region that I love so much," Sammy said in an official release by Cricket West Indies (CWI). Sammy is one of three (3) appointments of Independent Directors approved at last Thursday's CWI Board of Directors' meeting to serve for the next two years. He joins Trinidadian Attorney Debra Coryat-Patton and Jamaican Surgeon and University Administrator, Akshai Mansingh, who were both re-appointed to serve a second term.

CWI's Articles allow for up to four (4) non-member directors which means there is one (1) slot remaining which the Board intends to fill in the near future. All directors' appointments will expire in 2023 at the conclusion of CWI's Annual General Meeting of that year. (ANI)

